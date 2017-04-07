Woman airlifted to hospital after suffering fall in March

A woman suffered serious head injuries after suffering a fall in March yesterday (Thursday).

The woman had to be airlifted to hospital by the Magpas air ambulance crew following the incident at about 4pm.

The Magpas enhanced medical team assessed the patient, who was aged in her 30’s, who had sustained head injuries before placing the woman into a medically induced coma. The woman was then airlifted to Addenbrooke’s hospital and was in a stable condition upon arrival.