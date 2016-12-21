Woman, 24, arrested on suspicion of posting abusive Facebook message about cancer fighter Bradley Lowery

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of posting an abusive message in relation to heroic cancer battler Bradley Lowery.

The five-year-old Blackhall lad’s plight has touched the hearts of people around the world after his family were told he has terminal Neuroblastoma.

Earlier this week Peterborough United sent him a Christmas Card to add to more than 200,000 cards sent from across the country.

Peterborough residents took to the Peterborough Telegraph Facebook page to add their support and many of our readers sent cards and well-wishes.

Now, a 24-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of offences under the Malicious Communications Act in relation to an alleged comment made on social media.

The woman, from the Hartlepool area, is also suspected of abstracting electricity and is currently being questioned by officers.

Bradley Lowry as Sunderland Mascot

Hundreds of thousands of pounds have been raised by well-wishers as part of a campaign to get Bradley life-saving treatment in the U.S.

After appearing as mascot for his beloved Sunderland AFC for the team’s game against Everton in September, the Merseyside club pledged a donation of £200,000 to his appeal.

Earlier this month he was mascot again for the Black Cats’ game against Chelsea at the Stadium of Light, with thousands of fans cheering his name during the match.

Bradley has since been sent more than 200,000 Christmas cards from famous footballers and others across the globe ahead of what could be his last Christmas with his loving family.

Bradley is currently undergoing gruelling treatment as he continues to battle the Neuroblastoma cancer, which he had originally beaten in January 2013, after medics discovered it had returned.

Earlier this month, his parents were given the devastating news by doctors that the time he has left is now limited after recent scans showed the cancer he has been fighting is growing.

However, doctors have agreed for the youngster to take part in a trial - paid for with cash raised in his name - which could go someway to prolong his life. If things go well Bradley will be due to start the GD2 anti-body chemotherapy combination in January.

A spokeswoman for Cleveland Police said: “A 24-year-old woman from the Hartlepool area has been arrested on suspicion of offences under the Malicious Communications Act with regards to an alleged comment made on social media.

“She was also arrested on suspicion of abstracting electricity and she remains in police custody.”

Anyone who still wishes to send a card or messages of support can do so to: Bradley’s fight C/O 5 Attlee Avenue Blackhall rocks Hartlepool TS27 4BY.