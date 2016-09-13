Wisbech brothers admit gangmaster charges

Two brothers from Wisbech have admitted acting as unlicensed gangmasters.

Andrius Dambrauskas, 34, of Awdry Drive, and and Stanislovas Dambrauskas, 38, of Ellerby Drive, had initially denied the charges against them and were due to stand trial at Cambridge Crown Court.

But the pair, who are both originally from Lithuania, changed their pleas to guilty late yesterday afternoon, ahead of the start of a case that was expected to last for four weeks.

They admitted acting as unlicensed gangmasters for a number of people who had come to Wisbech from Lithuania between 2012 and 2014.

They are due to be sentenced later today.