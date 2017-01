Parents and children were all smiles at the Winnie the Pooh weekend at Sacrewell to mark the birthday of the bear’s creator A.A. Milne.

Sarah Williams and daughter Nia got to make Pooh faces out of paper plates and families were able to make a stick house for Eeyore or snuggle up for a storytelling session.

Winnie the Pooh day at Sacrewell Farm. Sarah Williams with her daughter Nia making Pooh faces out of paper plates EMN-170115-154732009