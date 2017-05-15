Winner urges companies to take part in Peterborough Telegraph’s Business Awards 2017

A winner of a prestigious prize at the Peterborough Telegraph business awards is urging companies to take part in this year’s contest.

Website designers and developers i3Media, of Flag Business Exchange, Vicarage Farm Road, won the Small Business of the Year award at last’s competition.

Managing director Azeem Yaqoob said: “I would definitely encourage other business to take part in the awards.

“The awards ceremony is a great event and attended by a real who’s who of business in Peterborough and the surrounding area.

“It is also good to see companies you’ve heard of doing well.

“A few weeks ago we launched Cambridgeshire County Council’s new website. But that began at a meeting at which our award in was a immediate ice breaker.”

The awards take place on November 17 at a celebration gala dinner and ceremony at the East of England Arena and Events Centre.

To take part, contact awards organiser Linda Pritchard on 01664 412507 or visit http://ptbav2.weebly.com/

Deadline for entries is 5pm on July 31 when judges will begin the task of looking at all of the entries.

