Win a family trip to Lapland at Queensgate light switch-on in Peterborough

Queensgate Shopping Centre will again join the Peterborough city centre Christmas light switch-on later this month.

And after thousands of families gather for the festive countdown in Cathedral Square at 5pm on Saturday, November 18, Queensgate is inviting everyone to come inside afterwards for music, entertainment and the chance to win a trip to Lapland.

Thanks to Thomas Cook, one person will win a family trip to Lapland to visit Santa and his helpers on Friday, December 15 this year.

The day trip for four people includes flights to the North Pole (Finland), meeting Santa Claus (each child aged two to 12 years receives a gift), meeting Rudolph and friends and ride in their sleighs, a husky sled ride, joining the mystical Shaman for the Ceremony of Crossing the Arctic Circle, exploring the enchanting Santa’s Village, playtime in the snow and lunch with drinks.

To be in with a chance of winning you will need to be at Queensgate’s North Square, outside John Lewis, from 5.15pm. Other prizes are also up for grabs.

On the day Santa’s grotto opens in Queensgate’s Central Square and he begins making his list from all the good boys and girls.

The grotto opening times are:

Saturday, November 18 - Sunday, December 3

Mon-Fri 11am-5pm

Saturday 10am-6pm

Sunday 10.30am-4.30pm

From Monday, December 4 - Sundat, December 24

Mon-Fri 10am-6pm

Saturday 10am-6pm

Sunday 10.30am-4.30pm

(Santa will be away from his grotto daily from 1pm-1.30pm to feed his reindeer. Please note this time may vary slightly from day to day depending on queues).

Grotto entry is £5.99 per child and each child will receive Christmas present from Santa.

Photos with Santa are priced from £4.