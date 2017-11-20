Why was bomb disposal unit racing through Peterborough?

Readers contacted the Peterborough Telegraph in their droves after the bomb disposal squad from RAF Wittering was spotted rushing through the city with its lights and siren on.

The crew from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Squadron based at RAF Wittering were spotted racing through Stanground and Whittlesey this morning, Monday November 20.

Readers got in touch concerned about an incident.

However, an RAF Wittering spokesman confirmed that there was nothing to worry about and that this morning's activity was a driver training exercise.