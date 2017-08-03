Whittlesey man and Peterborough Rugby Club stalwart remembered as “a fun guy and a great mate” after fatal crash

Tributes have been paid to a Whittlesey man killed in a crash on the B1040 in Whittlesey.

Mark Collin, 51, of Stonald Avenue, Whittlesey, died at the scene when his vehicle, a green Nissan Primera, was involved in a collision with a black Audi S3, which had been stolen.

The driver of the Audi remains in custody after police were granted more time to question him. Police believe there were two other people in the car who fled the scene and remain on the run.

Members of Peterborough Rugby Club, where Mark was a member, have paid tribute to him.

A statement on the club’s website said: “The Club is saddened to announce the death of Mark Collin in a road traffic collision in he early hours of Tuesday morning

“Mark was a player with the Juggers and has recently been on tour with them to Portugal.

“He joined PRUFC 2 years ago moving from Thorney to get more Veteran level games but if there was no game he would play for any team that are short.

“He has played for the 2’s, 3’s and Juggers and if he couldn’t get a game there he’d play for anyone else who were short, Deeping, Thorney etc.

“He will be sadly missed.”

Tony Mclure, Veterans Team Captain: “Mark has been playing for Peterborough for the last two years and for a couple of years before that when he didn’t have a game with a Thorney.

“He has played in the 2’s, 3’s and several surrounding Clubs when The Juggers didn’t have a game and he was an integral member of the team. He was well liked and respected and to his team mates he was known as The Banker as he was in charge of collecting the fines from the court sessions.

“He was a fun loving guy that now his kids have grown up lived for rugby and couldn’t wait for the new season to start our last memories of him will be of our Tour to Lisbon. A fun guy and a great mate. “