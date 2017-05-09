Whittlesey lorry superfan, 3, “absolutely gobsmacked” after having HGV named after him

A three-year-old boy has had a lorry named after him after becoming obsessed with the truck that turns up to his local supermarket each morning.

James Dawson, from Whittlesey, eagerly waits at his front window every morning to watch the delivery to the Nisa shop across the road from his house.

He refuses to go out until he’s seen the lorry come and go - and has set his sights on becoming a driver when he’s older.

Now, James has his very own Nisa lorry named after him.

Nisa has previously sent him the tot his very own toy truck to thank him for his commitment - but they’ve now gone one step further in making his dreams come true.

James got the surprise of his life this morning, Tuesday May 9, when a full-sized truck turned up at his nursery - newly named after him.

Mum Felicity, 32, said: “James was over the moon when he realised that the Nisa lorry has been named after him.

“He recognised his name and he was so happy.

“We’ve kept it as a secret - we just told him there was a big surprise at nursery.

“His face lit up when he saw it and they unveiled his name. He was absolutely gobsmacked.

“They’re even trying to coordinate it to deliver to the store near us.

“He sat in the driver’s seat of the new lorry and I even showed him where the horn was - which got a great reaction.

“It was a wonderful morning. Absolutely amazing.”

Describing how James got so attached to seeing the lorry, Felicity said: “It has got to the point where he didn’t want to leave for nursery until the lorry arrived.

“He rushes to the window to watch the driver park up every day.

“When they sent him his very own lorry, he took his out to show it to the driver in the real one as soon as he got the chance.”

As well as the newly named lorry Nisa also gave James a second toy vehicle to go with his last one.

James’ love for Nisa began when he was old enough to stand and look through family’s living room and watch people pass by.

But when drivers delivering to the store in Whittlesey, began waving at him, his commitment to the firm grew.

“When he was a baby we used to prop him up and let him wave at people,” said Felicity.

“He got a few of the drivers waving at him. Then he just always wanted them to.

“Everyone in our local store knows him and the drivers speak to him when they can.

“His little brother Flynn is only 11-months-old and he tries to teach him to look out for the lorry.”

But disaster struck when the store temporarily closed last month for refurbishment.

Felicity told how James was at a loss and could not believe his beloved lorry was not turning up outside their home.

He even told his teachers at school to make sure they did not try go into the shop - as they would be disappointed it was closed.

Felicity said: “The store was shut for two weeks and he kept asking when will it be back open.

“It’s normally open from 7am to 10pm so it’s always there when he’s awake - so he was confused when it wasn’t at first.”

But James was confused when he spotted the Nisa truck visiting another one of the chain’s stores - thinking it only delivered to his neighbouring store.

But his disappointment was short-lived when he got to sit in his very own Nisa lorry yesterday (tue).

It’s the first time Nisa have named one of their delivery vehicles after a fan as part of a a nationwide community initiative to celebrate the company’s 40th anniversary in 2017.

A spokesperson for Nisa commented: “As James is such a superfan of the Nisa delivery lorry we decided it would be a nice touch to name it after him and a great way to kick off our Nisa name a lorry initiative to celebrate our 40th anniversary this year.

“James has the potential to make a very dedicated Nisa driver himself one day.

“We hope that in naming the vehicle after him, we continue to make him such a happy young chap.”

Nisa represents almost 1,300 registered shareholders operating over 3,500 stores.

It provides flexible support by enabling people to trade under their own name or to join to join the Nisa symbol group.