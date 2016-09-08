Whittlesey firefighters scrub up to make £500 charity splash

Whittlesey firefighters have raised more than £500 at a charity car wash.

Generous motorists donated the cash in exchange for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service staff and volunteers washing their vehicles on Saturday (September 3).

In just over three hours, dozens of cars passed through the car wash at Whittlesey On-call Fire Station, raising £508 for The Fire Fighters Charity.

Firefighter Russ Moon, organiser, said: “What a great morning. All the crew and volunteers worked hard to scrub cars and we were overwhelmed by the support from motorists.

“Not only would we like to thank the community for supporting us, we would also like to thank Phils Mart Car Shop for donating wheel cleaner to make the cars sparkle, and Freemans Butchers for keeping the volunteers fed and refreshed during the day.”