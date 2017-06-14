Wheelie good fun for bikers

Hundreds of bikers roared into Cathedral Square as part of a huge charity ride.

The motorcyclists rode from Leicester to Peterborough on Saturday to take part in the event, arriving in the city centre at noon.

Motor cyclist's ride in to Peterborough City Centre. EMN-171106-125820009

From fast Japanese machines to classic Harley Davidson cruisers, there was something for every bike fan to look at and try.

There were a series of bike-themed events in the square for riders and spectators of all ages to take part in, with money raised going to Alzheimer’s Research UK and Women V Cancer. The organisers were hoping to raise more than £1,800 on the day.

This year’s event was the third running of the charity ride.

Motor cyclist's ride in to Peterborough City Centre. EMN-171106-125832009

Motor cyclist's ride in to Peterborough City Centre. EMN-171106-125843009

Motor cyclist's ride in to Peterborough City Centre. EMN-171106-125855009

Motor cyclist's ride in to Peterborough City Centre. Richard Spies with his Indian Vintage bike EMN-171106-125906009