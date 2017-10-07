Werrington pub’s £3,000 for special school

Drinkers at The Ploughman pub have once again dug deep to help raise another £3,000 for a Peterborough special school.

The money was presented to Heltwate School in Bretton - a cause close to the hearts of Andy and Stuart Simmonds at the community-focused Werrington Centre pub.

There is fundraising all year round at the pub with darts, crib and football teams all donating to the Kelly Simmonds Fund, which the brothers set up in memory of their sister who died four years ago.

Kellie had attended Heltwate - a special school offering education for 5-19 year olds with moderate to severe learning difficulties.

And the visit to present the cheque was a special moment for Andy.

“It is always great to visit the school,” he said. “I went to the Remembrance Garden where there is a little cross and a butterfly for my sister, which was really touching.”

The donation meant the fund has now presented £9,00o to the school in the last four years.

But, the giving doesn’t end there. In July the fund gave £3,100 to Halle’s Wish after a successful summer beer festival at the pub.

The money will be used to help four-year-old Newborough girl Halle Heriot, who has cerebral palsy and bilateral spastic diplegia and recently underwent surgery at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

“All the money we raise in the pub, through raffles or football cards run by the various teams here, goes into the Kelly Simmonds Fund and we make donations to causes that need support in the community,” said Andy.

“And it all comes from local people who come into the pub and share our desire to help the wider community.”

Next up at the end of November, is a fundraising Winter Beer Festival which will mean a donation to the Mayor of Peterborough’s Charities.