Werrington fundraiser’s appeal for charity ball donations

An award-winning fundraiser, who underwent a liver transplant five years ago, is looking for companies to donate goods or services for a charity ball.

Maggie Mooney, whose surgery at Addenbrooke’s Hospital was life saving in May 2011, recovered to host her first charity ball for the hospital’s charitable trust in December that year.

On November 19, at the Peterborough United Executive Suite, her sixth ball will take place - at which she will be looking to add to the £30,000-plus she has already raised.

Gifts are still needed for the auction and raffle which will take place on the night.

Anyone who can help can contact Maggie by email at magsmooney64@gmail.com