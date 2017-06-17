Werrington care home hands out long service awards

Two employees have been rewarded for their long service.

Care assistants Tracey Nicholls (55) and Margaret Thompson (67) have been working in the Werrington Lodge care home for 25 and 20 years respectively, and were presented with gifts for their commitment and long service in the purpose-built home that provides 24 hours nursing care, as well as supporting the elderly, people living with dementia and those looking for respite breaks.

Care assistant Tracey Nicholls was presented with her 25 years long service award at Werrington Lodge

“Both are an integral part of the team at Werrington Lodge,” said manager Dawn Louth.

Starting on June 1, 1992, Tracey originally worked as a kitchen assistant, whereas Margaret joined the Barchester team when she joined Werrington Lodge’s sister home Loungeville in 1997. The awards are a sign of their support, and the impact they have had on improving the residents’ lives.

“They have been very loyal employees helping to deliver exceptional care,” colleague Kay Wincor said. “They are part of our family here at Werrington Lodge.”