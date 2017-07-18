Well known publicans give Peterborough hostelry a new lease of life

A husband and wife team has secured a six figure funding deal to breathe new life into a Peterborough pub.

James and Angela Hopkin have bought and refurbished the former New Inn, in Oundle Road and have changed the hostelry’s name to the Yard of Ale.

The couple have agreed a funding deal with the Royal Bank of Scotland to pay for the works and have been carrying out the changes since March and opened the pub earlier this month.

Improvements include a new bar, more space for pool and darts, new windows, relocation of the toilets, and a replacement of wall seating with more comfortable booth seating.

The garden is being prepared to host beer festivals on the first and last Peterborough United football game of the season.

The upstairs function room will be revamped and used to host a community enterprise to offer benefits to local people.

Guest rooms will also be available to the public to book overnight stays.

The couple have run the nearby Swiss Cottage pub, in Grove Street, Woodston, for 16 years,

Mr Hopkin said: “The Yard of Ale has seen a number of landlords over the past decade and for various reasons, none have been able to emulate the success it found during the late ‘90s and early ‘00s when it was a freehouse.

“Our ultimate aim is to create an atmosphere that pleasant people can come and watch popular sport, listen to live music or simply relax and enjoy a drink with friends.

“We have adapted the space and enhanced the natural lighting to make it more open and welcoming for our customers.”

Adam Lothian, relationship manager at Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “We are pleased to support these experienced publicans fulfil their ambition of owning their own pub.

“They have the advantage of knowing the area well and understanding what their customers want out of a local pub given their years of experience. We wish them all the best as they open for business and reveal the positive changes behind the new brand.”