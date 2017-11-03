Well developed fire put out at building in Whittlesey

A well developed fire at a building in Whittlesey was put out by fire crews yesterday (Thursday, November 2).

Crews from Stanground and Whittlesey, and a water carrier from Ramsey, were called to Station Road at 3.34pm.

Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire in a metal building used for storing wood.

Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels, while also damping down the area around the building to prevent any fire spread.

The crews had returned to their stations by 7pm.

The cause of the fire was accidental.