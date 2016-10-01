Welfare homes at RAF base

Welfare facilities for personnel at Royal Air Force Wittering took another step forward with the opening of the Station’s third welcome house.

RAF Wittering’s welcome houses are extra service accommodation for personnel and their families whenever the need arises. The houses could be used by non-resident parents to visit children at the base, or by close family in the event of bereavement or serious illness.

Warrant Officer Richard Drain is the senior officer for the welcome houses and he said: “We did a lot of work to get this house ready, but it’s been well worthwhile. The house is finished to a high standard and we can comfortably sleep six people here; if we have a family or personnel in need of welfare accommodation, this just the ticket.”