‘Welcome all by offering love’

Christmas greetings from Father Adam Sowa, Parish Priest of St Peter and All Souls RC Parish, Peterborough:

Christmas Time is usually one of joy and love as families get together and come to celebrate the Birth of Jesus attending Mass, even at midnight.

Our world is full of sadness – wars and political unrest. In Peterborough we have welcomed five refugee families from Syria – reminding us that Jesus too was a migrant – his parents had to travel from Nazareth to Bethlehem and after his birth they fled to Egypt.

As we reflect upon the great event of Jesus Christ entering our world as a human being we ask him to come into our lives again bringing gifts of mercy.

The Year of Mercy which Pope Francis has closed recently left in our hearts the desire to continue this journey of Mercy with the Church and all people of good will.

And Mercy is the mark of Christmas, as we write cards, exchange gifts, get together with friends, seek reconciliation and do lots of baking and cooking for our families.

May we all pray in our churches that Christ born to us as our Saviour, our Brother, bring us many blessings of peace, love, joy and stability to our world. May we play our part in welcoming all who come into our lives by offering them love, friendship and understanding.

May you have a special, cheerful and a Holly Jolly Christmas and a Happy New Year 2017!