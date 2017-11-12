Weight loss will help children in Nepal

The Empire Gym is supporting the local Rotary Club’s Sponsored Weight Loss for the Nepal Remote Village Trust Appeal.

The challenge is for Rotarian John Slimmon to lose three stone in weight in the current Rotary Year - which ends on June 30, 2018 - and the members of the Rotary Club of the Deepings are sponsoring him in his quest.

“The Empire gym in Market Deeping has given so much support, I cannot thank them enough and the Gym owner Steve Weston has also sponsored me,” said John.

“The funds raised will help provide solar panels in a school in a remote area of Nepal, thus allowing the children to have the use of an e-Library to further their education,” he added.