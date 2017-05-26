Weather warning for heavy rain issued for Peterborough as city heats up this weekend

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain for Peterborough this weekend.

While today and tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday, is likely to stay dry, hot and sunny, highs of 26C tomorrow, there is a yellow weather warning for rain issued for the city between 12noon on Sunday May 28 and 12noon on Monday May 29.

A met office forecaster said: “Another band of heavy rain is likely to spread northward through Sunday into Monday, with some locally torrential downpours and thunder possible.

“There are early indications that this could result in some disruption, with sudden flooding of roads, transport routes, homes and businesses possible. Please monitor forecasts through this weekend.”