WEATHER: Temperatures to soar in Peterborough today over weekend

Peterborough is set to enjoy one of its warmest weekends of the year so far as a plume of hot air from the Mediterranean envelops the UK.

Warm sunshine will dominate throughout today with temperatures peaking at around 21C this afternoon.

Saturday will see wall-to-wall sunshine with temperatures reaching 27C and on Sunday it will be warmer still, 28C.

And the heatwave looks set to last into early next week with Peterborough basking in temperatures of 27C on Monday and 21C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A word of warning though, the sun will bring with it a very high UV index, plenty on sunscreen at the ready, and high pollen counts for hayfever sufferers.