WEATHER: Temperatures to soar in Peterborough today - but how long will the heatwave last?

Peterborough is set to enjoy one of its warmest days of the year so far today as plume of hot air from the Mediterranean envelops the UK.

Warm sunshine will dominate throughout today with temperatures peaking at around 24C this afternoon.

Despite a slight blip in the weather on Thursday and Friday, the hot and sunny weather will return to Peterborough on Saturday.

Tomorrow temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than today, around 21C and there will be a lot more cloud around.

Friday will follow a very similar theme with lots of cloud and temperatures peaking at 20C.

Saturday will see a return to wall-to-wall sunshine with temperatures reaching 25C which the city will retain on Sunday.

And the heatwave looks set to last into early next week with Peterborough basking in temperatures of 26C on Monday and 24C on Tuesday.