Water way to fundraise for Phoebe

Hundreds of runners raced round Rutland Water to raise funds to help a brave young girl with a rare disorder.

Phoebe Crowson was diagnosed with Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa when she was born - and the eight-year-old, who lives in Peterborough, was at Rutland Water to see the fun run.

Phoebe Crowson 5K run and walk at Rutland Water. Runners Carly Vine and Chris Brudenell. EMN-170110-120733009

Her condition means her skin is very fragile, and slight falls or bumps can cause damage. Only around 50 people have the condition in the country, and there is no cure.

The participants were all raising money for the Phoebe Crowson Fund, set up by mum Zoe when Phoebe was born.

Sunday’s event was the first for the charity, but Zoe hopes there will be more in the future.

She said: “We had over 350 runners taking part, which was fantastic.

Phoebe Crowson 5K run and walk at Rutland Water. Wildcats dancers taking part in warm-up EMN-170110-120744009

“It was phenomenal to see so many people there giving us support.

“Hopefully we can build on this with other events to raise awareness.”

Zoe said the event raised £4,500 for the fund, and said a special thankyou to the volunteers, marshals and sponsors who had helped make the day possible.

The family have also organised a charity evening, which will take place on November 10 at the William Cecil Hotel in Stamford.

Phoebe Crowson 5K run and walk at Rutland Water. The warm-up EMN-170110-120654009

The Charity Auction and Dinner will be attended by guest speaker and former Olympic Ski Jumper Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards. The suggested donation for tickets is £60.

For more details, or to book a place on the charity night, visitwww.phoeberesearch.org.uk/