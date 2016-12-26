Watch commander wins award for service to his community

A Sawtry firefighter has won an award from his employer for his services to the local community.

David Killner, Watch Commander at Sawtry Fire Station, was awarded a Pulse Award at the annual awards ceremony organised by Serco.

The father-of-two was one of 22 winners, with more than 150 entries in the UK.

David, who works for Serco as a site manager for RAF Alconbury and RAF Molesworth, oversees the delivery of a variety of transport, vehicle maintenance and people management operations and joined the firm in 2003.

As part of the ‘Heart’ catagory, the award recognises those who have shown unequalled courage, bravery and selflessness, Dave received his in recognition of his services to the local community as an on-call watch commander with Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Paul Sharp, contract manager for Serco, said: “Dave has devoted much of his life to the safety of others. The sacrifices he has made to support this role should not be underestimated. As a watch commander he is on-call during much of his free time and he has never missed a response requirement. Forty years of rearranging his life around the needs of the community is a commitment that cannot be described as anything less than absolutely phenomenal. We are all extremely proud of Dave.”

Rick Hylton, Assistant Chief Fire Officer for CFRS, said: “As a service we have our own annual awards which recognise the exceptional contributions our firefighters make to public life. However, we are always happy to see other organisations recognise the hard work and commitment that all our firefighters make to their community.”

David was presented with his award at St Martin in the Fields, Trafalgar Square, London last month. The awards included a three-course lunch and presentation.

Afterwards, David said: “It was quite humbling. I was in a room full of people who had all done some pretty amazing things.”

In August, David was presented with a certificate and glass flame award by Chris Strickland, Chief Fire Officer from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, for 40 years’ service.