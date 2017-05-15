Warwick gives Yaxley Festival star power

A star from a land not so far away made sure a community festival of the year was out of this world for the thousands of visitors who attended.

Yaxley festival, which has been running since 2013, saw a range of music and activities taking place in the village on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The crowds were joined by Hollywood star and local resident Warwick Davis - best known for his role as Wicket the Ewok in the Star Wars films - and the 501st Leigon, the official Star Wars Re-enactment Group.

The festival was also raising money for charity Little People UK, of which Warwick is a patron.

There were more than 40 bands on two stages over the weekend, with thousands of visitors expected to attend.

There were also classic cars, a sports tournament and other activities taking place.

