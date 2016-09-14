WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES: Urgent fundraising appeal by animal charity after pet found with serious injuries in Manea

Fenland Animal Rescue has launched a fundraising campaign after a cat which had been hit by a car has found in Manea.

The animal suffered internal injuries as well as trauma to the head and a prolapsed eye.

The rescued cat whose eye has prolapsed and has now had surgery r2MFrnCC0z5cZLkQTUV3

A post of the charity’s Facebook page said: “Today (Monday September 12) our rescue team attended a call in village of Manea that shocked even our seasoned volunteers!

“On arrival, they were faced with a DSH cat that had been the victim of a road traffic collision, not only were they dealing with internal injuries, but mass trauma to the head resulting in a prolapsed eye.

“This poor boy has been subject to these injuries for several days and it’s thanks to a local resident for calling us for help!

“Unfortunately, when our team scanned him for a Microchip ID it came back with no ID present, However; We believe this 5-6 year old male to be the previous pet to someone local as he is relatively tame and with that in mind, we have decided to proceed with surgery to give this boy a second chance at life and finding his owners once again!

The rescued cat whose eye has prolapsed and has now had surgery t2ywmsablt_nQEk71A9m

“The problem we face is the financial aspect of this rescue. The surgery alone is running the bill into £300 just to ensure the wound is clear and all injuries are treated. We need you, our fellow animal lovers, to pull together and donate anything you can to this boy in need! We cannot rescue these animals without your support.

“This adorable character is to undergo his life saving surgery tomorrow and we need your help to raise as much funding as possible! Every pound donated is one step closer to giving this lovely boy the pain free life he rightly deserves. If you can help him by donating, the please get in touch today. All donations can be made via our website or through PayPal at fenlandanimalrescue@gmail.com.”

You can also donated at http://www.fenlandanimalrescue.org/home/donate