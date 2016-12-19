Warning after fire crews tackle Peterborough kitchen fire

Firefighters tackle a kitchen blaze after something was left on the hob at a home in Dogsthorpe yesterday.

Crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called to the kitchen fire in Wesleyan Road at 2.59pm on Sunday, December 18.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the smoke before returning to their stations by 3.34pm.

The fire had started after an item left on top of the cooker had caught fire.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Please ensure you keep cooker tops clear when cooking.”