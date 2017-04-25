Warning after discarded cigarette sets fire to Peterborough home

Fire crews have issued a warning after a discarded cigarette set fire to part of a house in Peterborough.

Crews from Stanground and Dogsthorpe were called to a house fire in Apollo Avenue at 9.39am yesterday, Monday April 25, after discarded smoking materials set fire to a bin and some materials leaning against the wall of the property.

Firefighters wearing specialist breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and cut away into the internal wall to remove any hot spots before returning to their stations by 11.16am.

Station Commander Scott Feveyear said: “Please be careful when discarding smoking materials and make sure any cigarettes are properly out when stubbed out. We would also advise people not to leave combustible material such as rubbish or wheelie bins directly against property to prevent a fire spreading to a building in the event of one starting.”