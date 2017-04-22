Walter stars as Bargain Hunt visits city fair

A Peterborough icon was the star as a TV crew pointed the spotlight at a city antiques fair.

The BBC’s Bargain Hunt cameras were at the East of England Arena and Events centre - formally known as the Showground - for the Festival of Antiques held over the Easter weekend.

Bargain Hunt at the East of England showground antiques fair. Pictured is David Lowndes with presenter Natasha Raskin EMN-170414-194915009

There were dozens of dealers offering antiques of all shapes and sizes, with something for every visitor’s budget available for sale.

Bargain Hunt presenter Natasha Raskin was on hand to give teams advice as the contestants on the popular BBC1 daytime show scoured the fair for the best deals, before the purchased items will be sold at auction at a later date.

Natasha also spared time to interview Peterborough Telegraph photographer David Lowndes about city legend Walter Cornelius - whose record-breaking exploits David covered over the years for the paper.

David said: “They wanted to know about the life and times of Walter, about his world records, and the pictures I had taken of him.

Bargain Hunt at the East of England showground antiques fair. Pictured are the "blue" team in action EMN-170414-194506009

“Walter loved publicity, he raised lots of money for charity, and helped hundreds of children to swim in the city during his time as a lifeguard.

“He was a gentle giant, and it is about time he was recognised as one of the sons of Peterborough.”

It is not yet known when the episode of Bargain Hunt will be broadcast.

The fair was held on Good Friday and Saturday, with scores of bargain hunters and families attending.

the East of England showground antiques fair. EMN-170414-194552009

A spokesman for the event said it had been a hit.

He said: “The Festival of Antiques Easter 2017 was a resounding success .

“There were more stall holders than ever spanning 10 different bookable areas inside and out.

“One fast growing area is the avenue of Private Marquees which has increased enormously, even since last September.

the East of England showground antiques fair. Dealer Annette McCullagh with a pair of stags for sale EMN-170414-194603009

“Also, we had more trade visitors on the Friday than previously and more families having a full day out on the Saturday.

“Bargain Hunt were with us and had a very successful filming session and will let us know when those episodes are transmitted.

“They come with a full filming team and spend the whole of the two days with us.”

The next Festival of Antiques will take place at the Arena and Events Centre on Friday September 29 and Saturday, September 30. For more details about the event visit www.festivalofantiques,co.uk