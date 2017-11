Have your say

Environmental charity PECT needs public support to secure vital funding for Peterborough projects as part of the Aviva Community Fund 2016.

PECT is relying on votes to increase its chances of winning funding of up to £25,000.

Residents can vote for two proposed projects: Growing Communities and Green Spaces and Forest for Peterborough.

Visit www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk and vote before Saturday. For more information on PECT, visit www.pect.org.uk.