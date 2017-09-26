Volunteers needed to help wildlife in Peterborough

Animal lovers are needed to help the RSPCA care for creatures in Peterborough and across Cambridgeshire.

Volunteers are trained to collect and transport sick, injured, or orphaned birds and small mammals and take them to our centres or appropriate veterinary establishments.

In just seven months, a milestone one thousand five hundred abandoned, injured or orphaned wild animals have been taken to treatment centres by the RSPCA’s army of Wildlife Casualty Volunteers across the country.

To ensure the RSPCA keep their volunteers busy and involved in their work , the charity only recruit where we have the greatest need for help. The RSPCA is now looking to expand that army in Cambridgeshire and is looking for kind-hearted animal lovers to cover the Peterborough, March, Wisbech, Huntingdon and Cambridge areas.

Wendy Wasels, Volunteer Development Manager at the RSPCA said: “Our Wildlife Casualty Volunteers play a vital role supporting our Inspectors and Officers who are on the frontline.

“These dedicated volunteers are trained to handle, collect and transport birds and small mammals to vets and approved wildlife.”

RSPCA Inspector Richard Lythgoe added “The volunteers play a vital and important role for the RSPCA and make a real difference in helping wildlife in their local areas. What’s also important to us inspectors is that they help to reduce the amount of time we spend on driving to collect birds in boxes and allow us to concentrate on case work, complaints, collections and other rescues.

“The volunteers really have made a positive impact on the work of the RSPCA.”

Applicants will need to live in the towns/areas listed above and be available for training on 10 October 2017 11.00am-3.30pm at RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre, Block Fen Drove, Wimblington, March, PE15 0FB.

Please email volunteersupport@rspca.org.uk for an application form, letting us know which area you would be interested in covering. Closing date for application forms Friday 29 September 2017.

For more information visit www.rspca.org.uk/getinvolved/volunteer/vacancy/details/-/vacancyId/2481/establishmentId/653

