Volunteers keep football pitch in top condition

More than a dozen volunteers are keeping The Grange, the home of Netherton United, a facility to be proud of.

The group called Netherton Grangers meet every fortnight for an hour to litter pick and tend to the green areas, as well as maintain the children’s play area and car park.

They have also brought in two new litter bins and had two existing ones replaced. Anyone interested in joining should email margaretsedman@hotmail.com.