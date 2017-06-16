Volunteer drivers needed to help Peterborough children

Peterborough City Council is calling for people who enjoy driving, working with children and have spare time on their hands, to become a volunteer driver.

The council’s volunteer driver scheme provides an invaluable service to children, young people and some vulnerable adults who require transport to school, college, day centres and other essential appointments.

Around 20 drivers are currently registered with the service, mostly carrying out school runs and transporting children and young people to see their families.

Acting Team Manager Bryony Wolstenholme said: “This is an important service that we get excellent feedback on from both passengers and the volunteer drivers themselves.

“If anyone’s considering the idea of doing some voluntary work and have their own car and some spare time, being one of our drivers is ideal. The experience can be very rewarding, and sociable, as it involves interaction with a range of different people during the day.”

Anyone applying to be a volunteer driver with the service needs to have their own car and to be willing to undergo a DBS enhanced check.

Journeys are reimbursed at 45p a mile and travel can be both inside and outside the city council area. People who have time to spare Monday to Friday, between 8am-9am and 3pm-5pm, and who have experience with children, are particularly sought after.

Anyone interested in finding out more is encouraged to contact the council’s passenger transport team at childrenstransport@peterborough.gov.uk or on 01733 317455. More information can be found on the council’s website.