Volunteer at cathedral

Peterborough Cathedral is recruiting friendly and outgoing volunteers to welcome people to its visitor centre. In particular, they need volunteers who can work at weekends, for a morning or an afternoon session.

The free exhibitions and displays in the centre show visitors the amazing story of the cathedral.

Important historical artefacts, such as the original Deed of Endowment for the cathedral dating from the time of Henry VIII, form part of a timeline.

A description of the role can be found at: http://www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/userfiles/volunteer-viscentre.pdf. The cathedral is also recruiting welcomers to work with the team inside the cathedral itself.