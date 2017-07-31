Visitors to religious camp in Peterborough keep the Faith

Worshippers from across the country descended on Peterborough for a large festival which started at the weekend.
The Kingdom Faith Camp is being held at the East of England Arena and Events Centre, with thousands of people of all ages attending.
The event sees a variety of speakers and services taking place, along with activities for children of all ages.
The Faith Camp runs until Friday, with many visitors camping on site to take part in all the events over the week.
