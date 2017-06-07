Virtual reality event raises money to encourage budding coders

A ​virtual reality workshop in Peterborough raised almost £200 to aid encouraging coding for youngsters in the city.

Local digital company ​​Riselabs, along with the Digital People in Peterborough (DPiP) community group raised more than £182 from hosting a Virtual Reality Experience Workshop in Peterborough, with all the profits being donated to Code Club.

The full-day event hosted at the Allia Future Business Centre on London Road, was designed as an interactive insight into the capabilities and uses of virtual reality (VR), where attendees were given the chance to experience VR.

Code Club, made possible through the charitable organisation the Raspberry Pi Foundation, is a nationwide network of volunteer-led after-school coding clubs for children aged 9-11.

Code Club aims to “promote discovery through led programming, empowering young people with skills and confidence within these sessions”.

There is a Code Club at Peterborough Central Library in the city centre, every second Saturday morning, find out more at codeclub.org.uk.

Riselabs, is a Peterborough-based team of software developers and designers who turn business ideas into real products, with customers including Anglian Water and University Centre Peterborough.

They are based at the Allia Future Business Centre, find out more at riselabs.co.uk.

DPiP, who recently celebrated their 3-year anniversary, host a monthly informal social after-work gathering for those working in digital.

The free-to-attend events, featuring two prepared talks and food, are run by a group of volunteers, supported by sponsors, and attracts members comprising of developers, designers, marketers, engineers, project managers, and anyone with an interest in digital.

Talk topics have included web development, SEO, security, design, networking, marketing, and everything to do with digital.

Find out more about DPiP, becoming a member or sponsor, and sign up to attend meetings at mydpip.com.

DPiP are also the driving force behind the second STEM Festival, a celebration of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics inspired by Ada Lovelace Day.

The free, family-friendly event, being held in October, will include workshops, demos, exhibits, and talks being held at the Future Business Centre, find out more at www.peterboroughstemfestival.co.uk.