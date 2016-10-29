Villages will benefit from new playarea

A mum’s dream of seeing a village playarea transformed came to fruition when it was officially opened last Saturday.

Karen Howard, a mother of two, set about fundraising more than a year ago in the hope of improving the playground facilities in Ufford.

And after 18 months of fundraising and grant applications, the revamped playarea was officially opened during a special ceremony on Saturday - much to the delight of the dozens of children and their families who turned out.

The improved playarea will not only benefit children in Ufford but also the surrounding villages of Bainton, Barnack, Pilsgate, Southorpe and Aston, who up until the weekend only had the playarea at Barnack Primary School as an alternative.

The new equipment was paid for by a grant from Augean PLC Thornhaugh Landfill Community Fund, via Grantscape, as well as the support of Ufford Parish Council and villagers who rallied to hold open gardens, carol singing and other events.

Karen said she was delighted with the finished outcome and her children, aged three and six, are equally happy.

Karen said: “It was absolutely fantastic to see all the children really enjoying themselves on Saturday - it was really satisfying and quite a relief after such a lot of hard work.”

As well as new equipment for the little ones, there are also benches for the parents to sit and relax on.

The new equipment was supplied by Playdale Playgrounds and installed by AMG Sport-Play.

Karen said: “I don’t know the first thing about playgrounds so I was extremely grateful for all their help and support.”