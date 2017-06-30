VIDEO: Watch speed-Rubik’s Cuber teach Peterborough children how it’s done

Children were given the chance to test their logic and co-ordination skills when a speed-cuber came to give a very special lesson.

The youngsters at Winyates Primary School were given the lesson with a twist last week, as Rubik’s Cube expert Laurence Livsey came to visit the pupils.

Jessica Homewood and Maisie Ludlow, pupils at Winyates primary school who won a Rubik's cube competition to have speedcuber Laurence Livsey in school to present each classmember with a cube EMN-170622-204216009

Laurence is a speed-cuber, and able to solve the 1980s toy in a matter of seconds - and he gave the children tips on how to complete the puzzle.

Jessica Homewood and Maisie Ludlow were two of the youngsters given the task of finding the solution to the iconic cube - which has a total of 43 quintillion combinations.

He also demonstrated his incredible skill with the cube.

The children won the visit through a competition held by Term Time magazine and Huntingdon company, John Adams, who distribute the Rubik’s Cube and where Laurence now works.