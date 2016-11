A video purports to have captured the incredible moment a tiny baby clearly says ‘hello’ to her mum - at just SEVEN WEEKS old.

The adorable clip shows little Evelyn listening intently as mum Sara Matthews, 26, repeats the word “hello” and asks, “Can you say hello?”

At first, the tot scrunches up her lips and makes ordinary gargling noises. But Sara continues to repeat the question and again asks: “Can you say hello?”

What do you make of it? Does little Evelyn say hello?