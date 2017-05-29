VIDEO UPDATE: Zookeeper killed after tiger attack at Hamerton Zoo Park

A female zookeeper has been killed after being attacked by a tiger at Hamerton Zoo Park today in what has been described as a “freak accident.”

Officers were called at around 11.15am to reports of a “serious incident” at Hamerton Zoo Park, Steeple Gidding near Huntingdon.

Officers attended the scene along with ambulance crews and MAGPAS.

A tiger had entered an enclosure with a keeper. Sadly the female zookeeper died at the scene.

At no time did the animal escape from the enclosure.

The incident is not believed to be suspicious.

The scene at Hamerton Zoo this afternoon

Police quickly confirmed that no animals have escaped and members of the public are safe.

Hamerton Zoo Park were unable to comment when contacted.

People took to social media to tweet about the closure.

Chris Hubbard posted: “Police and air ambulance called to @HamertonZoo and guests are being cleared out. Hope everyone’s okay.”

Police and air ambulance at Hamerton Zoo Park. CREDIT: Heidi Maury

Jessica Russell said on the site: “I shouldn’t leave the house... Try to go to @HamertonZoo and all hell breaks loose. Evacuated and air ambulance/police/ambulances.”

Eyewitness Jeff Knott, from Cambridgeshire, said staff had been “a real credit” to the zoo during the evacuation.

The 32-year-old told the Press Association: “We had been in the zoo since about 10.30am and heard/seen nothing until asked to leave about 11.45am.

“Staff were very calm and professional. All visitors around us were leaving in a very calm manner - no running, shouting or anything similar.”

Hamerton Zoo is set in 25 acres of land and is home to about 500 animals from more than 100 species, including tigers, wolves and snakes.