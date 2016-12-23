VIDEO UPDATE: Two staff given medical treatment after chemical leak at Peterborough City Hospital

Fire crews are at the scene of an incident at Peterborough City Hospital’s maternity unit this morning, Friday December 23.

Four fire crews and incident support were called to the scene at 6.10am.

Peterborough City Hospital confirm there has been a “small chemical leak” on site.

Two members of staff needed treatment at A&E.

Five litres of chemical have leaked in an isolated side room and fire crews have it contained.

A hospital spokesperson said no appointments have been cancelled.

Emergency services at the scene of a chemical spill at Peterborough City Hospital

The spokesman said: “Fire crews were called at 6.12am this morning (Dec 23) to a chemical spill at Peterborough City Hospital. Four crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground, the Peterborough Volunteers and St Neots attended with the specialist chemical unit from St Neots.

“Around five litres of a chemical called Formalin had leaked from its container in a small side room.

“Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and special protective gloves used absorbent pads and granules to clear up the spillage and make the area safe.

“The incident did not affect operations at the hospital and only the corridor outside the room was evacuated.

“Two members of hospital staff visited A&E as a precaution after feeling unwell. Both are now fine. There were no patients affected by the incident.

“By 8.40am the spillage had been cleared.”