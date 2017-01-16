VIDEO UPDATE: Residents told to keep doors and windows shut as fire crews tackle large barn fire

Around 40 firefighters are continuing to battle a large barn fire which began late last night.

Some 500 tonnes of straw and the barn, which was about 30 metres by 20 metres was well alight in St Judith’s Lane in Sawtry at 9.59pm on Sunday, January 15.

Six fire engines from Sawtry, Yaxley, Huntingdon, Stanground, St Neots and Papworth, together with a command unit from Huntingdon, were called to the blaze.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used four jets, two hose reels, and water curtains, which spread the direction of water, to fight the fire.

Extra crews were sent throughout the night to relieve the pumps.

The fire is under control but crews are expected to stay at the scene throughout today and residents in the immediate area are advised to keep doors and windows closed.

People are asked to stay away from the St Judith’s Lane area.

A fire investigation is to be carried out shortly.

More here as we have it....