VIDEO UPDATE: Man hospitalised after concern for safety leads to road closure and trains stopped in Peterborough

A man has been hospitalised after emergency services were called to a concern for safety in Thorpe Road in Peterborough this morning.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to a concern for the man’s safety on Crescent Bridge at 7.15am on Wednesday, May 31.

Officers and trained negotiators helped the man to safety at around 7.50am and Thorpe Road, which had been closed, was reopened soon after.

Trains through Peterborough resumed at around 8am although commuters faced delays on services until around 10am.

The man has been admitted to Fulbourn Hospital in south Cambridgeshire with mental health issues.

