VIDEO UPDATE: Lorry fire causing traffic problems at A1/A47 junction at Wansford

A serious lorry fire is causing congestion at the A1/A47 junction at Wansford this afternoon.

Police and fire crews were called to the blaze at 3.10pm on Friday February 3.

A police spokesman said the lorry caught fire as the driver exited the A1 northbound. The lorry stopped on the slip road which has now been closed.

The lorry and its load of paper is well alight.

The slip road off the A1 at Wansford and onto the A47 is blocked as is the on slip from the A47 to the A1.

Police said the cause of the fire was a piston breaking causing a catastrophic engine failure.

Slip road northbound A1 to Castor/Wansford A47 closed after lorry fire - PHOTO: Geoff Dixon

With thanks to Peterborough Telegraph reader David Allsebrook for sending us the video footage.

Slip road northbound A1 to Castor/Wansford closed and will be for some time say @roadpoliceBCH

