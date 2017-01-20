VIDEO UPDATE: Explosion at Eye bungalow

Fire crews were called to what is understood to be a gas explosion at a bungalow in Eye last night.

Emergency services were called to Back Lane in Eye at 8.27pm on Thursday January 20.

Fire crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground, Thorney, Huntingdon and a crew from Crowland were called to the blaze.

Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire in a bungalow. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels and jets.

A fire investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Eyewitnesses said they heard a loud bang at around 8pm last night and came outside to see flames coming from the roof of the property.

Fire and or explosion at detached bungalow at Back Lane, Eye. EMN-170120-002049009

A resident on the road reported the smell of gas in the area during the day.

National Grid were called to the scene at 8.30pm last night and isolated the gas supply.

The Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), two ambulances, two ambulance officers, a rapid response vehicle and a Magpas medical car also attended.

Emergency services are still at the scene this morning, Friday.

Fire and or explosion at detached bungalow at Back Lane, Eye. EMN-170120-084818009

UPDATE: One killed in gas explosion in Eye