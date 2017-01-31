VIDEO: Thousands attend Peterborough festival fit for a Queen

The life of a former Queen of England was celebrated with a festival of activities and services in Peterborough.

The Katharine of Aragon Festival was held over the weekend, with events taking place across the city to mark the occasion.

Katharine - who was Henry VIII’s first wife - was buried at Peterborough Cathedral on January 29 1536.

One of the highlights of the festival saw more than 350 school children from across the region visiting the Cathedral on Friday for a special commemoration service.

Representatives from the Spanish Embassy - Katharine was born in Alcalá de Henares near Madrid - were on hand to lay flowers at Katharine’s grave during the traditional service.

The youngsters were also given lessons about Tudor history during their visit.

Scores of people from across the country also attended a variety of talks and other events.

Other highlights of the weekend included a talk by author and TV historian Dr Suzannah Lipscomb on Friday night, with a packed audience hearing her lecture about the life of Katharine, and her legacy.

Visitors were able to take a guided talk of the city centre, hearing about tales of city Tudor life - and the story of Katharine’s funeral - or a Tudor focussed tour of the Cathedral itself.

History re-enactors were also on hand to give families a flavour of life in the 1500s.

Activities and events were also held at Peterborough Museum.

Stuart Orme, Director of Operations at Peterborough Cathedral, said this year’s event had been a real success.

He said: “We had the busiest schools day for the Festival with over 350 children from three counties coming to the Cathedral for the commemoration service and to learn about Tudor life. The Festival lecture and the Pottage and Ale supper on Friday, as well as most of the tours, were sold out.

“Over 2000 people attended the various events, with many more taking the opportunity to visit the Cathedral or the Museum. Many came from as far away as Kent, Sheffield and South Wales.

“The Katharine of Aragon Festival is a great way of celebrating Peterborough’s rich heritage and it helps to put the city on the map, boosting perceptions of our city and helping the local economy.”

