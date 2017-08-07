VIDEO: The Beast roars through Peterborough to celebrate culture in the city

The Beast roared through Peterborough as part of a celebration of the different cultures and communities in the city.

The huge travelling vehicle was accompanied by performers as it weaved its way through city streets from The Green Backyard to Cathedral Square on Saturday.

The Beast being transported from the Green Back Yard to Cathedral Square vis Bridge Street and St John's Street. EMN-170608-100627009

The Beast is the creation of Francis Thorburn, who is a practising artist working with performance and sculpture.

Operated by people from across the globe who choose to live and work in the city, The Beast celebrates the vital role these workers play in keeping the city’s ‘machines’ working.

Sarah Haythornthwaite, Senior Project Manager at Metal, said: “We had such a fantastic response to the Beast last weekend. A team of 24 international residents from across the city came together to push the Beast around the streets of Peterborough. We had votes and ‘toots’ of ‘Thanks’ from passers-by as we told them of the project’s unique approach to celebrating the contributions of the migrant population to Peterborough and the UK.”

The Beast is just one of the artists commissions that feature as part of Planet B, a two-week programme of arts projects, film screenings, exhibitions, performances, workshops, discussions, debates and dinners all exploring sustainability and the environment. The programme started on July 29, and will run until August 12, at venues across Peterborough.

The programme has been arranged by the environmental charity PECT, working alongside arts organisation Metal and The Green Backyard, and with funding from Arts Council England.

