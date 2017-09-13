VIDEO: Tattoo fixers beat the buzzer to finish Peterborough man’s tattoo in time

A Peterborough man could have been left with only half a tattoo after winning a competition to have a design inked on his arm by one of the country’s most famous tattoo artists who were working against the clock.

Gary Hutt, (29) from Southdown Road, Yaxley, had an anchor sketched onto his arm by Jay from E4 TV series The Tattoo Fixers.

He had the design inked onto his arm at music festival Bestival - but he had a nervous wait to see if the picture would be completed, as Jay and Sketch from The Tattoo Fixers were trying to finish as many designs using only 10p of energy.

The pair teamed up with Maya Jama to tattoo festival goers in a pop-up tattoo parlour at the festival in Dorset.

They tattooed five and then the counter finally reached 10p mid-way through a tattoo.

Jay said: “It was a great day, we gave some awesome tattoos and half an awesome one as well! Everyone was really happy with their tattoo, and we’ll fix up the last unfinished one, that’s what we’re known for after all.

“You could feel the crowd all getting nervous and excited to see who was gonna get the unfinished tattoo as the energy was running down. To be honest after today I might be giving my supplier a call to get myself a smart meter!”

The Tattoo Fixers will live up to their reputation of fixing tattoos, this time finishing off their own creation at one of their tattoo parlours.

Laura Warby, 29, From Brixton, who ended up with half the tattoo said: “I knew it could be me but I’m happy, I’ll get it finished by them soon and for now I’ve got a great story to tell. I’ll be calling my energy supplier to get a smart meter too, it’s definitely made me think.”

During the day there were crowds coming in and out of the Power Lounge to come and say hello to Jay and Sketch and see what the tattoos were looking like and who might end up with half a tattoo.

The recipients of the tattoos got a once in a lifetime experience, getting to meet Jay and Sketch and have them ink some awesome designs on them for free.

They chose from designs including, an anchor, a lightning bolt, a bee, a mountain or a light-bulb and all of them were delighted with the results.

As well as getting tattoos and having a lot of fun, the day was also part of a campaign to help people learn about the benefits of smart meters, such as being able to see your energy use in pounds and pence and no longer having estimated bills.

Gavin Sheppard, Director of Marketing at Smart Energy GB, said: “This was a mad way to show people how important it is to know what you’re spending on energy, but the reaction we had at Bestival was definitely worth it.

“From the huge crowd we got on the day to the thousands of people already watching the film online, I feel our team have really captured the imagination - and even Laura, who ended up with half a tattoo, is going to ring up her energy supplier and ask for a smart meter!”