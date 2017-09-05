VIDEO: Royal interest at Burghley Horse Trials

Crowds of spectators got to savour one of the highlights of the social calendar last week with the annual Burghley Horse Trials.

The event is very much a royal occasion, but things did not go fully to plan for the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Phillips who took a tumble from her horse on Saturday, although thankfully she was unhurt.

Burghley Horse Trials 2017. Countryfile farmer Adam Henson with Cpt Mark Phillips EMN-170309-160238009

Zara was being watched by husband Mike Tindall who rode around on a bicycle with daughter Mia.

Captain Mark Phillips, the former husband of the Princess Royal and an Olympic gold-medallist in three-day eventing, was another one of the famous faces in the crowd, alongside Countryfile presenter Adam Henson.

The winner of the eventing was Oliver Townend who claimed his second title, but there was plenty for the crowds to enjoy outside of the competition.

John Grinnell, who attended with his family, said: “We all really enjoyed Saturday’s cross country.

Burghley Horse Trials 2017. Mike Tindall with daughter Mia. EMN-170309-160301009

“There were great horses and riding and a superb and challenging course and jumps.

“It was good to see our British riders doing so well and everything was excellently organised, including a wide range of stalls and catering.

“The weather held fair and all round it was a brilliant day out to be recommended to all.

“We are looking forward to returning over every day in 2018.”

Burghley Horse Trials 2017 EMN-170831-160339009

Burghley Horse Trials 2017 EMN-170831-160351009