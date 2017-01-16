VIDEO: Residents told to keep doors and windows shut as fire crews tackle large barn fire

Around 40 firefighters are continuing to battle a large barn fire which began in the early hours of this morning, Monday January 16.

Some 500 tonnes of straw and the barn caught alight in St Judith’s Lane in Sawtry.

The fire is under control but crews are expected to stay at the scene throughout today and residents in the immediate area are advised to keep doors and windows closed.

People are asked to stay away from the St Judith’s Lane area.

